Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted just after 1am’

John Bowden
Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:15
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Dr Fauci to go to jail or 'creating Covid'

Far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Twitter that she was “swatted” at around 1am.

“I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come,” the congresswoman wrote on Twitter.

She has yet to release any more details about the supposed incident, but has retweeted a number of angry reactions from supporters including one who insisted that the congresswoman’s political enemies were trying “to get [her] killed”.

The Independent has reached out to the congresswoman’s office for further details.

More follows...

