Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Happy Purim” message was greeted on Twitter with reminders of her scandals over antisemitism.

The Jewish holiday commemorates Jews from Persia being saved from annihilation following a decree put in place by Haman, an Achaemenid Empire official. The story was outlined in the Book of Esther, the third book of the Jewish Tanakh – the Hebrew Bible.

“Happy Purim! May it bring light, happiness, joy, and honor!” the Georgia Republican congresswoman tweeted on Monday.

Twitter users were quick to remind Ms Greene of her past instances pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories.

“On behalf of Jewish people everywhere. F*** you and your Anti-Semitic a**,” photographer Jerry Avenaim tweeted.

In early 2021, it was revealed that Ms Greene wrote up a baseless conspiracy theory in 2018 that wildfires in California had been caused by a space laser owned by a cabal which included the prominent Jewish banking family the Rothschilds, according to Media Matters.

She went on to claim that she didn’t know the family was Jewish or that they had been targeted with antisemitic tropes.

“This is your post under your name,” a reporter asked Ms Greene, according to video footage posted last year. “You’re talking about the Rothschild family, which has been at the centre of antisemitic conspiracies since the 19th century.”

“I did not know that,” she said. “I have no idea. I’m telling you.”

John Ogulnik responded to Ms Greene’s “Happy Purim” message, writing: “That’s the holiday when we all use our space lasers. Fun, fun, fun.”

“Are the Space Lasers bringing the light?” another account holder said.

“Did the space lasers force you to send that Tweet?” a third said.

The former attorney general of Maryland, Democrat Brian Frosh, who is Jewish, tweeted in response: “Do space lasers count as light?”

Ms Greene appeared in February last year at white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes’s America First Political Action Conference.

She claimed that she didn’t know who he was, his views, or those of his group.

“I do not know Nick Fuentes. I have never heard him speak, I have never seen a video. I do not know what his views are so I am not aligned with anything that is controversial,” she told CBS News.

“I went to his event last night to address his very large following because it’s a very young following and it’s a generation I’m extremely concerned about,” she added.

One Twitter user responded to Ms Greene’s tweet on Monday referencing her appearance with Mr Fuentes, writing: “That’s strange coming from you considering you showing up here … we won’t forget Marge.”

Last year, she wrote on social media that “Joe Biden is Hitler” and then added an edited video showing the president with a small moustache at a podium with swastikas in the background. The audio had been dubbed with that of the Nazi leader.

Robin Bender responded to Ms Green’s holiday tweet, writing, “Hey! Look who googled Jewish holidays to try to look like you’ve evolved from being an Anti-Semitic garbage person”.