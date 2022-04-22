The attorney seeking to disqualify Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from seeking reelection based on her support for the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol said he plans to present video evidence of her own words that will show her support for the pro-Trump insurrection.

Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to set it ablaze in 1814, and said Ms Greene herself will be “the most powerful witness in establishing that she crossed the line into engagement of insurrection”.

“You'll hear her words of course on the stand, what she says and what she doesn't say. You'll also hear what she said in the past ... some of that will be in somewhat coded or veiled language, but you'll also hear in some cases, the mask falls and she shows us exactly what she intended,” he said.

Mr Fein is the legal director for the non-profit group Free Speech for People, which describes itself as a “catalyzing leader in the country challenging big money in politics, confronting corruption in government, fighting for free and fair elections, and advancing a new jurisprudence grounded in the promises of political equality and democratic self-government”.

The group has filed challenges against several pro-Trump members of Congress who were vocal in their support for Republican attempts to overturn the election which culminated in the 6 January insurrection.

A prior legal challenge against North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorne has stalled after a Trump-appointed federal judge ruled that the part of the 14th Amendment to the US constitution which states that “no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress ... who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” was essentially nullified by an amnesty law meant to lift the disqualification against persons who supported the pro-slavery confederacy during the American Civil War.

But a Georgia federal judge allowed the challenge against Ms Greene to proceed last week, leading to Friday’s hearing.

Continuing, Mr Fein argued that Ms Greene “played an important role” even if she didn’t lead or participate in the violent attack on the Capitol by encouraging the pro-Trump mob to see the events of 6 January as similar to those of 1776, the start of the US war of independence from Great Britain.

“Instead of violence against a foreign empire, as we saw in 1776,” he said, Ms Green “encouraged and helped facilitate violent resistance to our own government, our democracy and our Constitution”.

“And in doing so, she engaged in exactly the type of conduct that triggers disqualification under under section three of the 14th Amendment, which is to say she engaged in insurrection,” he said.