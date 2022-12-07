Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.

The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.

Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls.

"This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s show on Real America’s Voice. “And this is your third loss in my home state. So, let me inform you on behalf of Georgia, this is your third strike and you’re out!”

“I was never asked very often by the Herschel Walker campaign to come speak at any of his campaign events,” she said. “They only asked me to maybe two I think. Two or three in my own district when he was campaigning all over the state, running for Senate. But they only asked me a couple of times in my own district, which I find extremely insulting.”

After running through her personal history in the state, she added: “The audacity and really frank rudeness of the campaign consultants and Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham where they thought, you know, we’re going to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene away from Herschel Walker and we don’t need her voice at his campaign rallies and events where we’re campaigning all over the state, I think its really a major mistake and an insult to me and insult to people who support me and Republicans all over Georgia.”

Twitter users responded with amusement to a Raw Story tweet about her comments: “If he did he would have lost by a million votes.”

“Her misguided grandiose sense of self never ceases to amaze me. MGT is a legend in her own mind!” wrote another.

“Boy, she really is a hateful person. She’s always criticizing someone and that includes other people in her own party. Lindsay Graham and Ted [Cruz] must be thrilled with her now,” a post read.

Someone noted that a “less then warn reception in her own district’s Christmas parade speaks volumes”.

“He knew you were to busy fighting to try and better the life for people in your district!” said one person, before adding: “J/K” — just kidding.