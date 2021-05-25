Video resurfaces of Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she wouldn’t take down a statue of Hitler

A resurfaced video from 2020 shows Marjorie Taylor Greene opposing the removal of Confederate monuments by suggesting that those statues – or hypothetical statutes of Adolf Hitler or Satan – should remain in place “to teach others about who these people are and what they did.”

The video published by Punchbowl News on Monday – as the Georgia congresswoman continues to defend her remarks comparing coronavirus mask guidance and Covid-19 vaccine policies to the Nazis’ treatment of Jews during the Holocaust – shows then-candidate Green appearing before a city council hearing in Dalton, Georgia on 15 June.

“We’re seeing situations where Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln – all kinds of statues are being attacked, and it seems to be just an effort to take down history,” she says in the video.

“And whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with, like Adolph Hitler, maybe a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say, ‘Take it down,’ but again, it’s so that I could tell my children and teach others about who these people are, what they did and what they may be about.”

The reemergence of the video follows the far-right congresswoman’s remarks comparing mask mandates and Covid-19 vaccination policies to Nazi antisemitism during the genocide of millions of European Jews during World War II.

Last week, she claimed that mask mandates in the House of Representatives during the coronavirus pandemic is “exactly” the same kind of abuse Jews suffered under the Nazi regime, a claim that she has defended several times.

On Monday, she shared a story to Twitter about a grocery store where employees will have name tags that indicate that they have been vaccinated from Covid-19, and claimed that “vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star”.

She also claimed on Monday that universities requiring vaccinations to attend in-person classes are using “Nazi practices”.

“This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star,” she said.

The Georgia congresswoman then claimed that she “never compared” coronavirus policies to the Holocaust, “only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years”, despite the use of badges at concentration camps.

Her remarks were condemned by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, newly elected GOP caucus chair Elise Stefanik and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But GOP lawmakers, including Ms Greene, have instead accused Democrats of enabling antisemitism within their party, and none are calling for Ms Greene to face any consequences for her remarks.

House Democrats voted to strip her of her committee assignments following resurfaced comments and social media posts that appeared to show her advocating violence against her political opponents and far-right conspiracy theories.