The furore over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust comments has grown, with CNN anchor John Berman slamming the Georgia representative during his show on Monday.

Ms Greene also got into a Twitter spat with Professor Robert Reich over the weekend in which the former Clinton administration secretary of labour accused her of promoting hate that is destroying the country.

On Friday, the congresswoman compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mask policy to Jews being forced to wear gold stars in Nazi Germany, sparking outrage.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” said Ms Greene.

She later doubled down on her comments, saying that “any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates”.

Addressing her comments on Monday’s edition of New Day, Mr Berman, who is Jewish, slammed the lawmaker for speaking for Jewish people and drawing comparisons with the Holocaust that saw the deaths of six million people.

“[Your words] don’t make me uncomfortable, they make me sick,” said Mr Berman after playing clips of her comments.

“So as a rational Jewish person, let me just say to Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’.” he added. “Not if you’re going to compare health measures or anything to the Holocaust.”

Over the weekend Professor Reich, who served in the Carter and Ford administrations, in addition to President Bill Clinton, tweeted: “Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress?”

Ms Greene responded, first by pointing out his misspelling of her last name — he dropped the third “e” in Greene — tweeted: “Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the hammer and sickle with it.”

“Being a communists professor, you’ve never done the real hard work that builds the economy, you just teach ideas that will destroy it.”

Mr Reich hit back: “All you do is promote hate.”

“Hate is destroying our country,” he added. “(Oh, and Berkeley is spelled with an "e" after the k.)”

Ms Greene’s short time in Congress has been filled with controversies, including her promotion of wild conspiracy theories about election fraud, and that west coast wildfires were caused by a Jewish space laser.

She also made a reported attempt to launch an “Anglo-Saxon” America First Caucus, though those plans were dropped.