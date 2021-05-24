Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a Twitter spat with former secretary of labour Robert Reich over the weekend with the pundit accusing her of promoting hate.

The University of California Berkeley professor tweeted: “Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress?”

Responding to Mr Reich who served in the Ford, Carter, and Clinton administrations, Ms Greene responded, first by pointing out his misspelling of her last name – he dropped the third “e” in Greene – then tweeting: “Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the hammer and sickle with it”.

“Being a communists professor, you’ve never done the real hard work that builds the economy, you just teach ideas that will destroy it.”

Mr Reich hit back: “All you do is promote hate.”

“Hate is destroying our country,” he added. “(Oh, and Berkeley is spelled with an "e" after the k.)”

On Friday, the Georgia lawmaker sparked outrage when she compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Covid-19 mask policy to Jewish people being forced to wear gold stars in Nazi Germany.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” said Ms Greene.

She later doubled down on her comments saying that “any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates”.

That statement saw CNN anchor John Berman castigate her, not just for the comments that he said made him “sick”, but for daring to speak on his behalf as a Jewish person.

Ms Greene’s short time in Congress has been filled with controversies, including her promotion of wild conspiracy theories about election fraud, and that west coast wildfires were caused by a Jewish space laser.

She also made a reported attempt to launch an “Anglo-Saxon” America First Caucus, though those plans were dropped.