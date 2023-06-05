Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Black woman confronted Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for saying that she felt “threatened” by Rep Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) after he approached her on the steps of the US Capitol last month.

A video of the town hall meeting showed the confrontation.

Last month, Mr Bowman, who is Black, and Ms Greene had a confrontation on the US Capitol steps. In a subsequent press conference, she accused Mr Bowman of “leading the mob” against her and said “I am concerned. I feel threatened by him.”

In response, during a town hall, a woman asked Ms Greene if she knew about Emmett Till, who in 1955 was killed and mutilated after a white woman named Carolyn Dunham accused him of harassing her.

“He was killed in a horrible, horrible way,” Ms Greene said. “That’s my understanding. And I think it was horrific what happened to him.”

Till’s mother Mamie Till notably kept an open casket for her son’s funeral so the world could see how brutally maimed he was.

The woman then responded by asking who Carolyn Dunham was.

“You had no business saying, ‘Oh, he’s so big, oh, I feel so, like he’s going to hurt me,’” the woman said. “That’s the same thing Carolyn Dunham said that got Emmett Till killed and that was reckless. And you did a reckless thing. And if anything happens to Jamaal Bowman, it’s going to be on your hands.”

In response, Ms Greene asked the woman if she had seen when Mr Bowman stood outside her car and brought a crowd around the vehicle when she was in New York City during former president Donald Trump’s arraignment.

“You were not in New York City when that happened,” Ms Greene said.

Ms Greene said security had to put her in a car and said Mr Bowman accused her of being a white supremacist.

“That is insulting to me,” she said. “That is a horrible thing to say to me. It is derogatory and it’s wrong.”

Ms Greene denied that her attacks were about race and said that she has a right to feel threatened by a man who is bigger than her and is yelling at her.

“This is not about skin colour,” she said. “This is about respect”