Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a reporter who asked about Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons for January 6 criminals.

“I’m not doing this,” the Georgia Republican told Punchbowl News’ Melanie Zanona after she brought up President Donald Trump’s pardons for nearly 1,500 individuals convicted of crimes related to the Capitol attack and asked if Greene would give Capitol tours to them.

“All of y’all’s obsession with January 6 is absurd. Everybody outside of here is sick and f***ing tired of it,” Greene said in a video she posted to X. The exchange took place in the halls of the Capitol building, the site of the riot four years ago.

The Georgia Congresswoman then pivoted the focus to former President Joe Biden’s last-minute pardons for dozens of death row inmates, whom she described as “disgusting people.”

“Everybody up here has their panties in a wad” over the January 6 pardons, she said, seemingly referring to the Washington, D.C., press.

“A lot of them walked through open doors. That’s it,” Greene said of the convicts who stormed the Capitol building four years ago.

open image in gallery Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a reporter who asked about whether she would give tours of the Capitol to pardoned Jan. 6 rioters ( @RepMTG / X )

Zanona pushed back, underscoring that Greene had been outspoken about getting justice for those convicted of January 6-related crimes.

“They’re pardoned and thank God, I hope they go live their lives and reassemble something back together. They have suffered enough,” the Georgia firebrand said.

The coverage of the pardons “is nauseating,” Greene added. “I’ve seen all the Democrat-run networks ad nauseam about January 6. And they just can’t get over themselves. But they don’t give a s*** about real Americans!”

After explaining that she took issue with Zanona’s question about her potential plans to give a tour to the rioters, Greene said: “I’m so sick of you people and all this crap.”

She suggested she do a story about “what people care about” and said the public “hates the media right now.”

“You guys have created a situation where you’re not trusted and people are sick of y’all. It’s sad,” the Congresswoman added. Zanona pushed back but Greene refused to answer the question.

Greene even shared video of the exchange on her own social media accounts after the exchange.

open image in gallery Greene had been outspoken about getting justice for those convicted of January 6-related crimes ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump’s decision to grant clemency to the January 6 defendants came a week after his Vice President J.D. Vance vocalized his opposition to potentially pardoning individuals who “committed violence on that day.”

More than 100 police officers were injured during the attack.

Speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview aired Thursday, Trump defended his decision to pardon hundreds of defendants, including about 170 individuals who pleaded guilty to assaulting police, and downplayed the assaults against law enforcement as “minor incidents.”

The president said: “Some of those people with the police – true – but they were very minor incidents, OK, you know, they get built up by that couple of fake guys that are on CNN all the time. They were very minor incidents and it was time.”