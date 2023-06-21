Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly tore into her fellow conservative Lauren Boebert on the House floor on Wednesday, calling the Colorado rep a “little b****” and accusing her of copying articles of impeachment against Joe Biden.

C-SPAN cameras captured the two MAGA Republicans having what appeared to be a heated conversation on Wednesday after Ms Boebert lay the groundwork to force a procedural vote on her impeachment articles in the coming days.

Multiple people witnessed or were apprised of the exchange, including an anonymous GOP lawmaker, and reported its alleged contents to The Daily Beast.

The argument reportedly began when Rep Boebert approached Rep Greene and was upset about “statements you made about me publicly.”

The Georgia representative then allegedly called her counterpart a “little b****” and accused her of piggypacking on the idea to impeach Joe Biden, though Ms Boebert reportedly denied ever reading Ms Greene’s impachment resolution.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b**** to me,” Ms Greene reportedly said. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Ms Boebert allegedly responded, to which Ms Greene reportedly said, “We were never together.”

The Colorado Republican didn’t deny the heated exchange when contacted by The Daily Beast.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country,” she told the outlet. “My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

The Independent has contacted Ms Greene’s office for comment.

On the same day as the alleged argument, Ms Greene appeared to publicly criticise Ms Boebert’s impeachment plan.

“I’m different than what Lauren Boebert did,” Ms Greene said, CBS News reports. “She just went and did it. I just addressed the conference about impeachment and said that it is the right thing to do.”

Ms Boebert has attempted to impeach Joe Biden multiple times.

“I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable,” she tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The far-right Colorado rep has said she wants to impeach Mr Biden because of his “dereliction of duty” at the southern border.