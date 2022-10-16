Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene on Sunday used her only general election debate to comment on her Democratic opponent’s headgear and cast herself as a “victim” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol despite supporting the aims of the rioters that day.

Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.

Nonetheless, after Mr Flowers kicked off the debate by referencing Ms Greene’s support of the January 6 riot and her advocacy for people who’ve been jailed in pretrial detention after arrests for assaulting police and other violent crimes during the riot, the first-term congresswoman said she was in fact a victim of the riot.

“You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riot just as much as any other member of Congress,” she said.

For some reason, she later felt it necessary to comment on his choice of headwear early on in the debate, when she attacked him for fundraising emails he has sent nationwide.

“He's the man who wears a hat and doesn't own one single head of cattle. He's a liar and all he has done is sent emails all over the country to raise money for himself and he pays himself out of his campaign with your donation dollars,” she said.

Ms Greene returned to discussing Mr Flowers’ sartorial choices at the start of her closing statement, calling him “my Democrat opponent that usually wears a cowboy hat but doesn't ride a horse and doesn't own any cattle”.

She added that he was a “fake cowboy” who could possibly be a plausible extra on the show Yellowstone.