Marjorie Taylor Greene fined four times in November for not wearing mask

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined yet again for not wearing a mask on the House floor.

Georgia’s Republican representative was fined four times in November, according to a statement from the chairman of the Committee on Ethics of the House of Representatives that was issued on Monday.

The exact amount of the fines could not be estimated.

Journalist Jennifer Bendery said on Twitter that the fines amounted to $10,000 that would be deducted from her paycheque.

Ms Greene has until now had a total of $58,000 deducted from her congressional paycheques — because she won’t wear a mask at work. She has now been fined more than 25 times for not wearing a mask.

Ms Greene had said in an interview for Newsmax last month that House speaker Nancy Pelosi had fined her “over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask.”

After she was warned in May this year for not complying with the mask mandate on the House floor, Ms Greene was fined $500 for the first offence and $2,500 for each subsequent offence.

The mask mandate had earlier been reinstated by the office of the attending physician Brian Monahan amid protests by several Republicans.

Ms Greene had called on more Republicans to refuse the “bulls***.”

She has also criticised the Capitol physician in a tweet in July.

“Dr Monahan has no authority to fine us or tell members that we can’t vote if we aren’t wearing a mask,” she said. “In other words, Dr Monahan is just another Pelosi puppet and is guilty of medical malpractice,” she added.

Ms Greene also compared the mask mandates to the Holocaust in May, a remark that was met with outrage from members of Congress and for which she apologised three weeks later.

The representative had also told Newsmax that she was not vaccinated.

“And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated,” she had said.

Capitol police chief Thomas Manger had earlier ordered officers to report members of Congress who refused to wear a mask and had warned they could be subject to arrest for unlawful entry.

Ms Pelosi had also mentioned the new masking policy and said: “There is no discussion about ‘should we do it, should we not’ for one reason or another. It’s the decision of the Capitol physician, who is following the guidance of the CDC about the masks.”

Many Republicans had condemned her order.

“Regarding the House mask rule, there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rule will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises. The department’s requirement for officers to wear masks is for their health and safety,” the Capitol police had said in a statement on Twitter in July.