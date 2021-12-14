Marjorie Taylor Greene fined four times in November for not wearing mask

She refuses to wear a mask even after having been fined more than $60,000

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 14 December 2021 10:23
Comments
<p>File: Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined more than 25 times now for not wearing a mask </p>

File: Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined more than 25 times now for not wearing a mask

(CSPAN)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined yet again for not wearing a mask on the House floor.

Georgia’s Republican representative was fined four times in November, according to a statement from the chairman of the Committee on Ethics of the House of Representatives that was issued on Monday.

The exact amount of the fines could not be estimated.

Journalist Jennifer Bendery said on Twitter that the fines amounted to $10,000 that would be deducted from her paycheque.

Ms Greene has until now had a total of $58,000 deducted from her congressional paycheques — because she won’t wear a mask at work. She has now been fined more than 25 times for not wearing a mask.

Recommended

Ms Greene had said in an interview for Newsmax last month that House speaker Nancy Pelosi had fined her “over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask.”

After she was warned in May this year for not complying with the mask mandate on the House floor, Ms Greene was fined $500 for the first offence and $2,500 for each subsequent offence.

The mask mandate had earlier been reinstated by the office of the attending physician Brian Monahan amid protests by several Republicans.

Ms Greene had called on more Republicans to refuse the “bulls***.”

She has also criticised the Capitol physician in a tweet in July.

“Dr Monahan has no authority to fine us or tell members that we can’t vote if we aren’t wearing a mask,” she said. “In other words, Dr Monahan is just another Pelosi puppet and is guilty of medical malpractice,” she added.

Ms Greene also compared the mask mandates to the Holocaust in May, a remark that was met with outrage from members of Congress and for which she apologised three weeks later.

The representative had also told Newsmax that she was not vaccinated.

“And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated,” she had said.

Capitol police chief Thomas Manger had earlier ordered officers to report members of Congress who refused to wear a mask and had warned they could be subject to arrest for unlawful entry.

Ms Pelosi had also mentioned the new masking policy and said: “There is no discussion about ‘should we do it, should we not’ for one reason or another. It’s the decision of the Capitol physician, who is following the guidance of the CDC about the masks.”

Recommended

Many Republicans had condemned her order.

“Regarding the House mask rule, there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rule will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises. The department’s requirement for officers to wear masks is for their health and safety,” the Capitol police had said in a statement on Twitter in July.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in