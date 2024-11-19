Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Right-wing lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will expose “sexual harassment and assault claims” against her fellow Republicans if the House Ethics Committee releases their “highly damaging” report on Matt Gaetz.

Representative Greene of Georgia defended Gaetz, Trump’s pick for attorney general, on Tuesday morning. She warned that “if we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed,” she will “put it ALL out there.”

“Yes..all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed,” Greene wrote on X. “All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money.”

“The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews, but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset,” she added. “If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.”

Gaetz represented Florida in the House from 2017 until last week, when he resigned following Trump’s attorney general announcement. When he resigned, Gaetz was the subject of an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation regarding allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

That committee was set to release a “highly damaging” report on Gaetz two days after he resigned. However, his resignation effectively ended the investigation because the committee no longer has jurisdiction.

Gaetz has denied all wrongoing.

Two women who testified to the House Ethics Committee told investigators that Gaetz paid both of them for sex, their attorney revealed this week. One of his clients also told the committee that she had witnessed Gaetz having sex with a third woman who was 17 years old at the time.

Also on Tuesday, reports revealed a hacker gained access to a computer file that contained damaging testimony made about Gaetz. The file includes testimony from a woman who claimed that she had sex with Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, as well as corroborating testimony by a second woman who said that she witnessed the incident, an unnamed source with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

Women testify Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, lawyer says

Gaetz branded allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old “invented” in a statement to The Independent last week.

“These allegations are invented and would constitute false testimony to Congress,” Gaetz said. “This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism.”

Now, even Trump himself has reportedly acknowledged in private that Gaetz may not pass the Senate confirmation process. The president-elect has admitted that his choice will take some convincing of senators and has begun making phone calls to pressure them, The New York Times reported.

Gaetz also previously faced a Justice Department’s investigation into allegations he sex trafficked a minor, but he never faced any charges.