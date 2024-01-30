Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Mayorkas impeachment will pass in House

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said she believes that the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, the Homeland Security Secretary, will pass the House — even without any support from Democrats.

The Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday is marking up the articles of impeachment against Mr Mayorkas over his handling at the southern border. He faces two articles of impeachment: “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust.”

“I still can’t believe I had to force the floor vote on the House floor,” Ms Greene said on Fox News.

She first forced the vote on the House floor on 13 November, but it was sent to a committee, “where articles of impeachment go to die,” she said at the time and blasted the eight members of her own party who voted against it.

The Georgia lawmaker threatened to force the vote for a second time that month before being reassured that the articles would go through the committee process.

“I guess I can be thanking these Democrats and these eight Republicans now that those articles of impeachment were moved, that my articles were moved to Homeland because… Chairman Mark Green and the other Republicans on Homeland, having dealt face-to-face and gone through all the hearings that we did, with all the witnesses that we brought in…they had the will to impeach Mayorkas,” she added.”

“You would think with the situation as severe as it is… you would think that every Democrat, or at least some of the Democrats, would vote for this, but sadly, we’re not going to see any Democrats vote for it,” Ms Greene said.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Mayorkas wrote a letter to Mr Green: “I assure you that your false accusations do not rattle me and do not divert me from the law enforcement and broader public service mission to which I have devoted most of my career and to which I remain devoted.”

During opening statements, Mr Green said, “The actions and decisions of Secretary Mayorkas have left us with no other option than to proceed with articles of impeachment.”