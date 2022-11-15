Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for GOP ‘civil war’ after midterms failure

Georgia firebrand says she will ‘lean into’ civil war in the Republican Party

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 15 November 2022 06:46
Comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene predicts she’ll be allowed back on committees

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is ready unleash a civil war in the Republican Party after its poor showing in the midterms.

The Georgia congresswoman also indicated she would throw her support behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“In order for us to succeed, we’re going to be forced to work together. That means we’re going to fight it out,” Ms Greene said.

“And I’m telling you, I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it.”

The GOP appears to be in open revolt after the Republican “red wave” failed to materialise in last week’s midterm elections.

Recommended

House member Andy Biggs, a member of the GOP’s far-right Freedom Caucus like Ms Greene, is seeking to challenge Mr McCarthy for the leadership, according to reports in Politico.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would ‘lean into’ a GOP civil war in an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast

(War Room podcast)

Ms Greene said Mr Biggs is one of her “dearest friends”, but it was not the right time to have an internal fight for the party leadership.

“I actually think that’s a bad strategy when we’re looking at having a very razor-thin majority, with potentially 219 (seats), we’re talking about one vote,” she said.

“We have to put someone in for Speaker that is going to be elected, and not allow the Democrats to pull away one or two (votes), because that’s what they want to do,” she said.

“Believe me, they can do it. It can be done.”

Ms Greene also warned that some House Republicans could break away from the party and join Democrats to elect outgoing Congresswoman Liz Cheney to the Speaker’s chair.

Recommended

“The danger is this, do we want to watch a challenge for Speaker of the House simply because the ‘Never Kevin’ movement — just like we’ve seen a ‘Never Trump” movement — do we want to see that challenge open the door to Nancy Pelosi handing the gavel to Liz Cheney?”

As of Monday afternoon, the Republicans were projected to be on track to have a narrow path to a majority in the House.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in