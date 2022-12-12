Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Far-right influencers, white nationalists, neo-fascist activists and extremist European figures mingled with Republican members of Congress and allies of Donald Trump at a black-tie event in New York City, where Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Capitol rioters “would’ve been armed” had she organised the attack.

At the group’s annual gala in Manhattan on 10 December, the president of the New York Young Republicans Club declared “total war” on the political left, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, whose reporters attended the gathering.

“We want to cross the Rubicon,” group president Gavin Wax told a crowd in the Upper East Side, according to the SPLC’s Hatewatch. “We want total war. We must be prepared to do battle in every arena. In the media. In the courtroom. At the ballot box. And in the streets.”

Among the figures in attendance were Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr, along with members of white nationalist website VDARE, “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobeic, and several people connected to right-wing propaganda operation Project Veritas, according to Hatewatch and The New York Post.

In her closing remarks, Ms Greene, who was recently re-elected to a second term in the House of Representatives, mocked allegations that she led tours of the US Capitol in the days leading up to the attack, which was fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories and bogus claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

“Next thing you know, I organized the whole thing, along with Steve Bannon,” she said, according to video footage and reporting from the event.

“I will tell you something: if Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won,” she said. “Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

Speakers at the event reportedly praised antidemocratic and authoritarian ideology, with an audience that included far-right European party members from groups like Alternative for Germany and the Austrian Freedom Party, among others.

Steve Bannon is seen leaving the New York Young Republican Club Gala on 10 December. (REUTERS)

Photos from the event shared on social media show Bannon posing for photographs with white supremacist Peter Brimelow of VDARE.

Donald Trump Jr is seen leaving the New York Young Republican Club Gala on 10 December. (REUTERS)

Newly elected members of Congress at the event included Georgia’s Mike Collins, Florida’s Cory Mills and New York’s George Santos, according to Hatewatch and The Post.

In his closing remarks, Trump Jr relied on familiar right-wing targets including Hunter Biden and LGBT+ people; Ms Greene at one point referenced a spurious Project Veritas video on LGBT+ education, claiming that it shows teachers “pass around dildos, buttplugs and lube,” she said.

She also appeared to lament the fact that congressional Republicans are unable to arrest and prosecute their political opponents.

“We cannot arrest people, we cannot prosecute people, and we cannot put people in jail,” she said. “That’s the job and the role of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and they are corrupt, they serve the Democrats’ agenda, and they will not help us one single bit.”