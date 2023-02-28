Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was none too happy after a patron at the restauraunt she was dining at on Monday night allegedly yelled at her.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Ms Greene tweeted on Tuesday morning. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”

But Ms Greene’s description of the nameless woman and her son reminded some observers of another person — Ms Greene herself.

In 2018, Ms Greene followed David Hogg, an activist and survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, around Washington, DC, screaming questions at him. Ms Greene posted video of the incident to social media, promoting it to her followers. Two years later, she was elected to the US House of Representatives.

Mr Hogg, now a university student, responded to Ms Greene’s tweet to share his own experience on Tuesday.

“Hate when that happens,” Mr Hogg wrote. “I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”

Mr Hogg wasn’t the only one who noticed the parallel.

Other people noted that Ms Greene has engaged in similar behaviour in other forums, such as when she stood up and yelled at President Biden during the State of the Union address earlier this month.

Ms Greene has not established herself as a defender of decorum during her first several years on Capitol Hill. In addition to spreading conspiracy theories about the Parkland shooting, the lawmaker has also talked about “Jewish space lasers” and once tried to force two of her Muslim colleagues in Congress to retake their oath of office on a Bible instead of the Quran.

Ms Greene, a close ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was appointed to new committee roles in January but has continued to make headlines for her far right politics. She most recently endorsed the dissolution of the United States.

“I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” Ms Greene’s Tuesday morning tweet continued. “People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”