Protesters tased as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall repeatedly disrupted

Protesters disrupted Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall, including two who were tased by police at the event, according to a report.

Two people were tased and at least six people were removed as the Republican Congresswoman spoke at a town hall at Acworth Community Center in her home state of Georgia on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three individuals were charged in connection with the disruption, including one who was charged with disorderly conduct, police told the outlet.

Footage posted on social media appeared to capture the moment one protester was tased.

One clip captured a man wearing a black hoodie surrounded by five officers in the corner of the room, appearing to resist arrest. The protester can be heard yelling an expletive before he’s caught on camera getting tased.

The crowd can be heard cheering and clapping after the stun gun went off.

open image in gallery epa12034089 A protester resists being removed by an Acworth Police officer as Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene participates in her Cobb County Town Hall at the Acworth Community Center in Acworth, Georgia, USA, 15 April 2025. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER ( EPA )

Rep. Greene then says: “This is a peaceful town hall.”

The Independent has reached out to Acworth Police for more information.

“Are you really doing this?” another protester — a man in a gray hoodie — repeated as two police officers physically forced him out of the room, a separate video captured. The officers kept telling him to “stop” as the protester appeared to try to break free from their grips.

As the chaotic group nears the door to exit the town hall, one of the officers can be seen tumbling to the ground, bringing the gray hoodie-sporting man with him.

open image in gallery A protester resists being removed by Acworth Police officers as Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene participates in her Cobb County Town Hall ( EPA )

In a separate clip, a protester holding up a “Jail 4 inside traders” sign can be seen being escorted from the town hall.

The sign appeared to be alluding to Greene’s decision to heed President Donald Trump’s advice and buy stocks last week as the market tanked due to his sweeping tariff plan. Hours later, he issued a 90-day pause on most of the levies.

The congresswoman bought stock in big brands like Lululemon, Dell Computer, Amazon, and the parent of Restoration Hardware after they dropped by around 40 percent on average late last week, the Associated Press reported.

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters after a chaotic town hall ( AP )

After the event, Greene reportedly praised the protesters’ removal.

“I’m glad they got thrown out,” she said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s exactly what I wanted to see happen.”

Greene’s town hall interruptions mark the latest backlash that Trump-aligned Republicans have faced at town halls in their home states.

Last month, fellow Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick was met with constituents’ boos and angry questions at his town hall. One attendee asked what the Republican Congressman planned to do to “rein in the megalomaniac in the White House?”

In February, a 54-year-old veteran was escorted out of a town hall following a shouting match with North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards.

“And you wonder why folks don’t want to do town halls anymore?” Edwards quipped during the event.