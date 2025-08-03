Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a well-known far-right Republican and loyal ally to President Donald Trump, has expressed deep frustrations and a growing rift with her political party.

Over the last few weeks, Greene has notably broken with her party and the president on several matters she cares deeply about. She condemned Israel’s war in Gaza and called it a “genocide,” opposed Trump’s recent artificial intelligence executive order, and advocated for the administration to release the Epstein Files.

The pattern, Greene said in an interview with The Daily Mail this week, represents her frustrations with the Republican Party, which she believes is abandoning policies geared toward regular Americans.

“I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” Greene said. “I don't know which one it is.”

The Georgia congresswoman said she felt as if the party had given up on issues that she resonates with, such as stopping foreign aid, using the Department of Government Efficiency to make cuts across the federal government, and driving down inflation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she felt as though she identified less with the Republican Party recently ( Getty Images )

Greene had long advocated for the U.S. to stop sending military aid to Ukraine amid the Russia–Ukraine conflict – something that has not ceased. She has also criticized the administration for involving itself in the Iran–Israel conflict.

Since Elon Musk, the de facto head of DOGE, left the White House, the administration appears to be less focused on using DOGE to make cuts. While DOGE staffers are still present throughout the government, reports indicate they have less authority.

“Like what happened to all those issues? You know that I don't know what the hell happened with the Republican Party. I really don't,” Greene said.

“But I'll tell you one thing, the course that it's on, I don't want to have anything to do with it, and I just don't care anymore,” she added.

Greene has said online that she believes Republicans are pushing away younger voters by continuing to push the same unpopular policies. But she told The Daily Mail that the GOP may also be unpopular with conservative women based on how it treats them.

“I think there's other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women,” Greene said.

The Georgia congresswoman specifically referenced Elise Stefanik, the Republican Rep. from New York. Trump initially nominated Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the U.N., but then reportedly pulled her nomination to maintain a safe majority in the House of Representatives. Instead, he nominated former national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Greene said Stefanik got “screwed” by Speaker Mike Johnson and people in the White House – Greene specifically said she did not blame the president.

While Greene expressed frustrations with the current state of the Republican Party she did not say she would definitely rescind her affiliation with it.