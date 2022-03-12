Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Republicans of “beating the drums of war” in a 2022 re-election campaign ad targeting “globalists” and heavily featuring clips of Donald Trump.

The video shared on her Facebook and Telegram channels on 11 March also includes older campaign ad clips featuring her shooting a rifle at the words “open borders,” “green new deal,” “gun control” and “socialism.”

“For decades the Washington establishment created globalist policies to move America into the global economy,” led by the World Economic Forum and its chair Klaus Schwab, she says in the video, which features a rendition of Linkin Park’s “In the End.”

“And now the war hawks, globalist elites and neo-cons are beating the drums of war,” she says.

The images of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Lindsey Graham appear with the words “war hawks” and “neo-cons,” while an image of George Soros appears with “globalist elites,” a phrase widely derided as reference to an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Recommended Kevin McCarthy dodges question on repercussions for Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Audio from the former president – “the future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots” – plays over a clip of Mr Trump shoving the prime minister of Montenegro during a group photograph at Nato conferences in Brussels in 2017.

“We are going to fight and stay out of the global economy, falling into the globalist trap,” Ms Greene says.

Her latest video comes after revelations that the congresswoman purchased thousands of dollars worth of stock in Lockheed Martin, major US defence contractor, just two days before Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

The congresswoman purchased between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of stock on 22 February, according to financial disclosures made public last week.

She said “war is big business to our leaders” in a Twitter thread as the invasion was underway.

The congresswoman also has recently faced widespread criticism including from members of her own party for appearing at a February conference hosted by white nationalists.

This week, a federal judge dismissed a case from Ms Greene and two other House Republicans who sued Speak Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Hill administrators over the Capitol’s mask mandate during the Covid-19 public health crisis.

On Wednesday, DC DistrictCourt Judge Reggie Walton said the members “had myriad means of expressing their stated messages, including wearing masks or other clothing containing the messages they wanted to convey, or making speeches from the House Chamber or elsewhere on the subject.”

Last year, Ms Greene was fined at least $48,000 for refusing to wear a mask, and her tally was up to $90,000 as of January, she said at the time.

She told far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that she is working “for free” because “they take all of my money away” to cover her fines.

House members earn $174,000 a year.