MTG is considering running for the Senate. She is dead last in a poll of potential candidates

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene came in 12 points behind the possible GOP frontrunner for Senator Jon Ossoff’s seat

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 02 May 2025 15:44 BST
Comments
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed in February she’s considering a Senate run in 2026 — but a new poll may have given her a reality check.

With Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff up for re-election next year, a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll pitted the four most likely Republican challengers against the incumbent in hypothetical face-offs.

Governor Brian Kemp, who hasn’t announced a decision yet but is facing pressure to run from his Republican colleagues, appears to be Republicans’ best shot at beating Ossoff, according to the Journal-Constitution’s poll. Kemp polled at 49 percent, while Ossoff came in at 46 percent.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is 12 points behind Governor Brian Kemp, the potential GOP frontrunner for Senator Ossoff's seat
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is 12 points behind Governor Brian Kemp, the potential GOP frontrunner for Senator Ossoff's seat

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger came in second, polling at 39 percent while Ossoff came in at 48 percent. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King wasn’t far behind, polling at 38 percent while Ossoff polled at 51 percent.

Greene, meanwhile, was dead last. She polled at 37 percent and Ossoff came out on top at 54 percent in their hypothetical Senate race. Some 60 percent of Independent poll respondents and nearly 10 percent of Trump-supporting respondents voted for Ossoff over Greene, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Senator Jon Ossoff's biggest Republican challenger could be Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, according to the poll
Senator Jon Ossoff's biggest Republican challenger could be Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, according to the poll

Greene, a right-wing firebrand and staunch ally to President Donald Trump, has yet to formally announce anything about her potential Senate run. But she told the Journal-Constitution in February she’d “be lying” if she denied that she is considering it.

She made headlines last month after her town hall in Acworth, Georgia was interrupted by protesters. Two people were tased, at least six people were removed and three people were charged in connection over the disruption.

After the event, Greene praised the protesters’ removal: “I’m glad they got thrown out. That’s exactly what I wanted to see happen.”

The Independent has contacted Greene’s office for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

