Marjorie Taylor Greene’s so-called “Cruella” outfit at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address cost $495 and was intended to be a reference to the Chinese spy balloon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Republican representative has revealed.

Ms Greene, wearing a white fur-trimmed coat, heckled Mr Biden several times during his speech on Tuesday, with her attire garnering a lot of attention on social media.

A number of Twitter users compared the coat to the one worn by the infamous Disney villain Cruella de Vil or the White Witch of Narnia.

On Overland, the Peruvian alpaca wool coat can be purchased for $495, with the site stating that the “sustainable, heirloom-quality garment is part of a collection that supports Peruvian artisans in earning fair wages while preserving their ancestral heritage”.

“These skilled artists, many of whom are mothers, take pride in their creations and often work from their own home studios,” the description says.

The office of Ms Greene said she bought the coat when she was campaigning for Wyoming Republican Representative Harriet Hageman in her efforts to oust former Representative Liz Cheney because of her criticism of former President Donald Trump and her work on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Ms Greene “wore her outfit to highlight something President Biden refused to address in his speech, the white Chinese spy balloon,” a spokesperson said, according to The Hill.

“Biden refused to mention it, just like he refused to stop the intelligence gathering operation that traversed the United States and surveilled some of our most important military facilities in the country,” the spokesperson added.

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Mr Biden said on Tuesday night.

“But make no mistake. As we made clear last week, if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did,” he added.

Republicans have blasted Mr Biden for not shooting down the balloon fast enough, waiting until it was over the Atlantic instead of shooting it down over land, which would have risked injury and property damage.

Mr Biden said he called for the balloon to be taken down as soon as it was safe to do so. Military officials advised that it would be safest to shoot down over the Atlantic ocean.

Before the State of the Union, Ms Greene posted a video showing her walking around the Capitol with a white balloon.

✕ Marjorie Taylor Green plans to bring balloon to Biden’s State of the Union address

During the speech, footage caught her shouting “liar!” after Mr Biden accused parts of the GOP to cut Social Security and Medicare.

✕ Marjorie Taylor Green heckles Biden as president challenges GOP

Ms Greene later took to Twitter to complain about the president’s supposed “yelling” during the speech.

“I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying as he was yelling at people, yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.”

✕ Marjorie Taylor Greene unapologetic over Biden heckling after state of the union

“Some of the things we did hear didn’t make any sense,” she claimed. “Joe Biden claimed to care about the border and talked about fentanyl deaths which is the number one cause of young people ages 18 to 45, but yet has no plan to secure the border and frankly we all know he doesn’t care about the border because Joe wanted the border wide open.”

“That’s the whole problem with Joe,” she added.