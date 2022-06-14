Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed transgender people for the nationwide shortage of tampons in the United States.

The Georgia Republican claimed the shortage, fueled by supply shortages, is triggered by the White House putting tampons in men’s bathrooms.

“Men have taken over everything. They’re ‘women of the year’ in every category, in women’s categories,” she told conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network.

She continued her diatribe against the transgender community by adding: “Now there’s a shortage of tampons, and that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”

“Are you telling me that this is legit,” host Brian Glenn asked Ms Greene.

She said: “I’m telling you the truth. You can look it up. Look it up on the internet. Everything’s true on the internet.”

Mr Glenn added: “You have that many beta males that are buying into this agenda that they can menstruate? This is crazy, absolutely crazy. And they’re just...just...my goodness.”

“They put tampons in men’s bathrooms,” Ms Greene reiterated, denouncing what she claimed was a “war on women”.

However, in reality, the shortage of tampons has been triggered by rising production costs due to a spike in the prices of raw materials such as cotton and plastic.

The cost of raw cotton, used in making the sanitary product, was reportedly 71 per cent higher in April than it was the previous year. Russia’s war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the production cause.

Tampon prices in the US have shot up nearly 10 per cent due to inflation, affecting nearly 40 per cent of the US’s menstruating population who use the sanitary product.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), the company which manufactures America’s most popular tampon brand Tampax, bizarrely claimed that a rise in demand because of a successful ad campaign by actor-comedian Amy Schumer was the reason behind the shortage.

P&G’s most recent earnings call said the company was facing difficulty in sourcing raw materials for products and getting them shipped across the country.

The Congresswoman tweeted to reiterate her opinion that tampons are missing from market shelves because they are being put in “men’s restrooms”.

“‘People who menstruate’ can’t find tampons. Has anyone checked the warehouses at the border where all the baby formula is stocked floor to ceiling on shelves? Or maybe some men’s restrooms? Apparently they are available there,” she wrote.

Ms Greene has previously faced backlash for her blatant anti-LGBTQ stance.

Recently, she told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos, who killed 19 children and two adults, “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.