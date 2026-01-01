Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retiring Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene ended 2025 with another attack on President Donald Trump, continuing to rebuke the man she once zealously supported for losing sight of his “America First” agenda.

“Trump spent the weekend with Zelensky and Netanyahu, Pentagon fails audit again, meanwhile Americans are planning a tax revolt because they don’t know what else to do to get their elected officials to stop their money from being given to thieves, foreigners, and foreign wars,” Greene wrote on X on New Year’s Eve.

The congresswoman was responding to a video claiming that Americans would stage a major tax protest this year “due to the exposure of massive welfare fraud and government corruption.”

Greene’s post alluded to the fraud scandal currently embroiling Minnesota and its Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, which began after conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a 42-minute documentary alleging that Somali-Americans in Minneapolis had embezzled “upwards of $100 million” in state funds in a daycare scam.

She followed up with another post on the same platform shortly afterwards in which she reiterated: “Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt. And rightfully so!

open image in gallery Retiring Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who continues to make trouble for President Donald Trump as she prepares to depart the political stage ( AFP/Getty )

“It’s because Americans work their asses off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners the U.S. government has brought/allowed into America! And NOTHING is given to Americans!!!”

Greene concluded: “We have nearly $40 Trillion in debt, unaffordable healthcare, unaffordable housing, and the dollar loses value every day. Meanwhile the government, NO MATTER WHICH PARTY IS IN CHARGE, screws over Americans. What will it take to put the American people first???”

Whether Americans really will refuse to submit their income tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service en masse come Tax Day – Wednesday, April 15 – remains to be seen. Still, Greene appears correct in diagnosing widespread discontent on the right.

“F*** it, I’m not paying taxes this year,” Turning Point USA contributor Savanah Hernandez wrote on X Tuesday.

“And then when the IRS comes after me, I’ll blow that up into a huge national story about how the government will destroy your life over a couple thousand dollars meanwhile the Pentagon just failed their 8th straight audit in a row, Somalis literally come to the U.S. just to defraud us out of billions and illegals are prioritized for section 8 housing and welfare programs over Americans. I’m not paying for it anymore.”

open image in gallery Two Homeland Security Investigations agents conduct inquiries at a small business in Burnsville, Minnesota, Monday in response to a viral video alleging widespread fraud in the state that has incensed conservatives ( Department of Homeland Security )

She added in a follow-up: “I’m not even joking, I am fully supporting Americans not paying taxes this year or any other year until we see arrests made, funds being utilized properly and fraud being rooted out.”

Greene approvingly reposted Hernandez’s remarks with the comment: “Now imagine if millions of Americans did this.”

A number of other MAGA-aligned accounts have posted similar sentiments to Hernandez this week, including the Hodge Twins, Theo Von, and Rumble personality Graham Allen.

“What are the feds gonna do if we all just stop paying taxes?” the Hodge Twins asked Monday.

“What are we paying taxes for?” Von posted a day later.

open image in gallery Podcaster Theo Von is just one of the MAGA celebrities threatening to join an income tax protest ( Getty )

“THE WHOLE COUNTRY SHOULD STOP PAYING TAXES UNTIL THE CORRUPTION ENDS!!” Allen proposed in Trumpian all-caps. “HIT THEM WHERE IT HURTS!! DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY BY TAKING AWAY THEIR MONEY!!”

The president has also pounced on the Minnesota scandal, relishing the uproar engulfing Walz, who was Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 presidential race, calling the state a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.”

Trump pitched a complete end to income taxes during his most recent White House run and has lately claimed that his reciprocal tariffs program will be so successful that it will render income taxes unnecessary.

“I believe at some point in the not too distant future, you wouldn’t even have income tax to pay because the money we’re taking in is so great,” he said at a December 2 cabinet meeting, perhaps unwisely raising expectations.

“It’s so enormous that you’re not going to have income tax to pay. Whether you get rid of it or just keep it around for fun or have it really low, much lower than it is now, but you won’t be paying income tax.”