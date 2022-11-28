Trump and Melania ‘sick’ over Jan 6 detainees and will pardon them if reelected, Marjorie Taylor Greene says
Greene defends Trump from accusations by Kanye West that he could have freed people imprisoned for January 6
Marjorie Taylor Greene defended former president Donald Trump from accusations that he could have pardoned people in prison for their role in the January 6 riot, saying he is “sick” over their treatment and would pardon them if he wins in 2024.
The Georgia representative spoke on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, posted a video talking about his dinner with Mr Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
In the video, Ye said he asked Mr Trump why he did not free people who were involved in the January 6 riot.
During the Thanksgiving weekend, Ms Greene defended Mr Trump, saying that anybody who says the former president is not doing anything to help people awaiting trial for their actions during January 6 was being dishonest.
“And I thought, this is ridiculous, they’re lying about him,” she said, noting how she’s been to multiple rallies with the former president.
“The very idea that he could have pardoned all the January 6 defendants before he left the White House on January 20 is impossible, because the high majority of those people weren't even arrested until after he left office.”
Ms Greene said that after she visited the jail in Washington DC where some of the detainees were held, she spoke on the phone with Mr Trump about the prison conditions.
“President Trump and Melania both were just sick over what they learned. And he said over and over that he will he will pardon the January six defendants,” she said.
Mr Trump has consistently said if he were elected president again, he would pardon the accused January 6 rioters.
“This is real political persecution and it shouldn't be happening in America,” Ms Greene said. “And so the criticism on President Trump is ridiculous.”
