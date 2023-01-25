Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘sees herself on the shortlist for Trump’s VP’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene is working to become former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, a report says.

Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who hosts a podcast on which the Georgia Republican Representative has appeared, told NBC News that “this is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious, she’s not shy about that, nor should she be”.

“She sees herself on the shortlist for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back,” he said, referring to the late NPR political reporter.

Another source, who has served as an adviser to Ms Greene, told NBC that her “whole vision is to be vice president”. The source told the outlet that he thinks she’s on Mr Trump’s list of potential VPs.

The sources told NBC that the aim of becoming Mr Trump’s running mate is at the core of her recent effort to change her image into one of a politician who can bridge the divide within the Republican party between its hard-right members and the establishment.

It also follows her extensive efforts to get Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker and her appointment to the Homeland Security and Oversight and Accountability committees. From her perch, she can take on a leading role in investigations of President Joe Biden.

More follows...