Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of “echoing all of Trump’s complicity with Vladimir Putin” by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin during a House debate on Wednesday.

Mr Raskin was speaking in support of holding former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt for snubbing subpoenas from the 6 January House committee.

As Mr Raskin called on the House to hold them in contempt, he was heckled by the Georgia Congresswoman, who shouted “What about the Russia collusion?”

“We’ve got some people echoing all of Trump’s complicity with Vladimir Putin from the Georgia delegation back there,” Mr Raskin, of Maryland, said.

“I accept the heckling ... because if she wants to stand with Vladimir Putin ... she is free to do so.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA):



“We’ve got some people echoing all of Trump’s complicity with Vladimir Putin from the Georgia delegation back there.” pic.twitter.com/GxJEpfGfNG — The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2022

“And we understand there is a strong Trump-Putin axis.”

The vote is scheduled for early Wednesday evening, and is expected to gain enough votes to pass the House.

Both Mr Navarro and Mr Scavino have been accused of playing crucial roles in trying to overturn the 2020 US presidential election results by the 6 January House committee.

Mr Navarro, a former trade adviser, boasted of a plan to overturn the election in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber in January.

Mr Scavino is a former Trump social media adviser who also served as White House deputy chief of staff.

Contempt of Congress is punishable by up to a year in jail and fines of up to $100,000.