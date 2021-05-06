Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson make off-color jokes about Kevin McCarthy

Firebrand US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed her congressional colleagues in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, saying that many members are “not qualified to be there”.

Speaking to Mr Carlson on his Fox News primetime programme Tucker Carlson Today, Ms Greene said congress is a “business” that is “failing America”.

“It’s because most of the people who are there are not qualified to be there,” she said.

The freshman lawmaker, who was stripped of her committee assignments after spouting conspiracy theories and endorsing violence against Democrats, made a curious case against her fellow members of Congress despite her own limited credentials.

At one point in the interview, Ms Greene and Mr Carlson discussed the relationship between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who has been critical of former president Donald Trump.

Mr McCarthy recently admitted that he rented a room in Mr Luntz’s DC penthouse for “a couple of months”. Mr McCarthy rented room in the palatial enclave for the low price of $1,500, which the congressman claimed was market rate.

“Were you shocked to learn they share a toothbrush or are roommates or whatever?” Mr Carlson asked.

“I was more curious, like, who gets the top bunk and who gets the bottom bunk,” Ms Greene responded.

Mr Carlson added “Do we have any clarity on that?” to which Ms Greene said: “Somebody should find out, right?”

Later in the interview, Ms Greene boasted about her divisive political tactics. She said that her colleagues on the other side of the aisle “can’t even look me in the eye because I think they’re intimidated by me”.

Mr Carlson asked the conservative firebrand what Democrats do when they see her in the halls of power.

“They always have these looks on their faces which is usually very amusing to me,” she said, adding: “It’s anything from ‘oh, there she is,’ to straight-up hatred, stare down hatred.”

Ms Greene also went after President Joe Biden, saying he “doesn’t deserve to be president” and that he’s “absolutely pathetic”.

She argued that articles of impeachment should be introduced against Mr Biden and “every single Republican should be driving that message home,” she said.