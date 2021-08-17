Marjorie Taylor Greene inundated with abuse on return to Twitter after week’s ban

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was inundated with abuse upon her return to Twitter after a week-long ban from the social media platform for spreading vaccine misinformation.

She made her way back to Twitter on Tuesday morning after tweeting last week that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines”, arguing that they were “failing”.

A spokesperson for the social media platform said the tweet “was labelled in line with our Covid-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules”.

Twitter’s policy on misinformation about Covid-19 states that a “seven-day account lock” will occur after a user’s fourth strike.

Last month, Ms Greene’s account was suspended for 12 hours after sending out two tweets claiming that the coronavirus isn’t dangerous for anyone under the age of 65 who isn’t obese and said vaccines shouldn’t be required because of “vax-related deaths” and “many concerning side effects”.

If Ms Greene commits a fifth violation of the misinformation policy, she could be permanently banned from Twitter.

Data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed earlier this month that more than 99.99 per cent of people who have been vaccinated have not had a breakthrough case of Covid-19 that led to hospitalisation or death.

Ms Greene announced her return to the platform by trashing Twitter and urging her followers to join GETTR, the social media platform catering to Trump supporters that has struggled in its initial period with hacking attacks and being flooded with jihadist propaganda.

“After 7 days of Twitter jail, I just have to say @GettrOfficial is GREAT!” Ms Greene tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Terrorist[s] like the Taliban don’t have an account. GETTR doesn’t send me emails about violating German law. And I have freedom of speech, absolutely love it! GETTR is very American!”

Germany enacted an anti-hate speech law in 2018, making social networks responsible for removing content that can be considered toxic. Some US users of the platform have changed their registered location to Germany, where hate speech regulation is much stronger.

Critics were quick to bash the Georgia lawmaker.

“There are two types of criminals. Those who learn from being punished and those who become more criminal when they return. Just because you found a platform for your deceit and fraud, doesn’t make it right,” one user wrote.

“Only one more strike to go before Marge is gone for good. Let her talk. Stupid always finds a way out of her mouth,” Twitter user Anthony Laura responded.

“Who didn’t know she would come back on here the very second her suspension was over, only to be childish and talk about another platform being better than Twitter? Like you think [you’re] hurting [Twitter’s] feelings [because] you like another platform better? One that thinks like you!” another account holder said. “I love how comfortable you are with your trash mouth. This will only help as evidence against you. We deserve better than you. We want an actual adult to represent us #VillageIdiot,” the user, who identified as a “new Democrat” because of Donald Trump, added.

“Marge getting an early start on that next suspension,” another account holder added.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Greene for comment.