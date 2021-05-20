Controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor-Greene has filmed herself shredding a warning letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her refusal to wear a facemask in Congress.

“You can’t discriminate against people simply because they won’t wear a mask, and today I refused to wear a mask on the house floor,” Ms Taylor-Greene said in the short video posted to her Twitter.

The contentious representative, who has previously expressed support for the Qanon conspiracy theory, said she had “received a warning from Speaker Pelosi that leads to fines if I continue to refuse to wear a mask.”

“Well here’s what I think of your warning Speaker Pelosi,” Ms Taylor-Greene says defiantly before feeding a sheet of paper into a shredder directly next to her and shrugging nonchalantly.

Ms Pelosi instated a rule requiring all members to wear masks on the house floor in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus last year.

This week, Ms Pelosi maintained that the rule will remain in place until all members and staff on the house floor have been vaccinated against the novel virus.

The discussion has resurfaced after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said recently that social distancing and masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated.

Republicans have rebelled against the requirement and asked Ms Pelosi to drop the regulations in light of the advice, stoking tensions with Democrats. However, Ms Pelosi has insisted there will be no change to the rules as it’s not known how many House members and their staffs are vaccinated.

Lawmakers who refuse to wear are in theory subject to a fine of up to $500 (£353) for the first offense but have instead been issued with a warning by the House Sergeant at Arms. Subsequent offenses can result in a $2,500 ($1,767) fine.

Ms Taylor-Greene, an ardent anti-mask advocate, took to the House floor again on Wednesday without a covering and was one of seven lawmakers issued warning for the conduct, the Associated Press reported.

Representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Thomas Massie of Kentucky Chip Roy of Texas, Bob Good of Virginia, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Mary Miller of Illinois, were also issued such letters, according to the agency.

