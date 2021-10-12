Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary Twitter poll

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has posted a provocative message on Twitter, which some users have interpreted as a reckless call for civil war.

The Georgia Republican posted a poll on Monday, asking her followers to vote on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.”

She offered three responses: “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”

As of Tuesday evening, almost half of the 44,293 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 44% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.

In a week where “civil war is coming” had been trending on Twitter, many accused the congresswoman of intentionally stoking divisions.

Ms Greene is well-known for controversy-courting, and has hit headlines on many occasions for peddling conspiracy theories and spreading disinformation about Covid and vaccinations.

In August the congresswoman was suspended from Twitter for a week after tweeting that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines” because they were “failing”. The temporary ban was a result of her multiple posts containing misleading information about Covid.

Last month she called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made in an interview with the former political strategist to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

Some commenters accused Ms Greene of inciting violence with her “divorce” poll, while others disputed that a split of that sort would be possible.

One Twitter user,@jphurrah wrote: “Are you suggesting civil war for real?” while another, @mark_wallick responded: “What? Are you seriously asking for separation of states? Seriously as a member of Congress?”