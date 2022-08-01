Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.

“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.

“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship” with the one-term president and speaks with him “frequently”.

The pro-Trump lawmaker said she’s “so thankful for him and his family, and we all are.”

“I defend him all the time. I swear I would fight for that man because he fought for us, and that’s the kind of president we need back, and if [he] were to ask me [to be vice president], of course, I would be honoured,” she continued.

The freshman congresswoman reportedly faced calls to join the former president’s ticket in 2024 when she joined him as he hosted the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf event at his country club in New Jersey over the weekend.

While appearing alongside Mr Trump, Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson and the former real estate mogul’s son, Donald Trump Jr, Ms Greene was reportedly met with chants of “MTG for VP”, the Washington Examiner reported.

The former president has yet to officially announce his plans to run for a second term in the Oval Office but began signalling his intent to do so as early February 2021. At the time, he teased at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando that “it is far from being over,” and that “we will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before.”

Though the former president has all but said the word “go” on triggering his reelection campaign, GOP donors’ coffers have signified that there could be a potential challenger to the Republican ticket for 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr stand in front of a crowd at the LIV Golf event at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend (Twitter/@alexbruesewitz)

“I think there’s a significant movement within the donor base,” Eric Levine, a Republican lawyer and fundraiser, said in an interview with The Independent earlier this month about the Florida governor being a likely successor to the MAGA movement.

Support for Mr DeSantis, the GOP fundraiser added, is followed closely by former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“There’s a concern that Donald Trump is the singular one Republican who ... may not be able to win in 2024,” he said.

Mr DeSantis, an avowed ally of the “Make America Great Again” president, faces reelection in the fall and has creatively deflected the question of running in 2024 whenever asked by reporters.

Recent polling from GOP activists suggests that he could be favoured over Trump, who himself claims to be “responsible” for getting the Florida governor to the state office.