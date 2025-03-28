Senator Mark Kelly snaps back again after Musk doubles down on ‘traitor’ insult

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has responded again to Elon Musk after the tech billionaire doubled down on an insult branding the Arizona senator – a decorated war hero – a “traitor” because he traveled to Ukraine to support wounded soldiers.

Kelly, who is also a former astronaut, told CNN that Musk was aligning himself with “a bunch of billionaires” with values that were “much closer to Russia.”

The world’s wealthiest man previously sparked criticism on both sides of the political aisle after describing Kelly as a “traitor” earlier this month, following the senator’s trip to Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News’ Special Report on Thursday night he defended his remarks. “I think somebody should care about the interests of the United States above another country, and if they don’t they’re a traitor,” Musk told Fox News host Brett Baier.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has previously slammed Elon Musk for calling him a 'traitor' over his trip to Ukraine. He responded again after the billionaire doubled down on his insults

Even Baier paused to remind Musk of Kelly’s accolades.

“That doesn’t mean it’s OK for him to put the interests of another country above America,” Musk replied.

Kelly said a short time later on CNN: “I don’t even know if he deserves a response.”

He added: “What I will say is that I’ve spent an entire career standing up for our country, defending our country, flying in combat over Iraq, flying in space on the space shuttle, serving in the United States Senate.”

Kelly noted: “My entire life has been about serving this country, and I always stand with the best interests of our nation. And I will tell you this … standing with our allies and standing up for democracy is in the best interest of the United States.”

Elon Musk doubled down on his remarks about Kelly in an interview on Fox News on Thursday. 'I think somebody should care about the interests of the United States above another country, and if they don't they're a traitor,' he said

Musk’s original remarks came after Kelly posted to X about his trip to Ukraine, pushing for continuing support for the nation amid its ongoing war with Russia and in pursuit of peace in the region. “Everyone wants this war to end, but any agreement has to protect Ukraine’s security and can’t be a giveaway to Putin,” Kelly posted.

“You are a traitor,” Musk wrote in reply.

In the CNN interview on Thursday, Kelly questioned the Tesla CEO’s motivations.

“I mean, who is Elon standing with at this point? A bunch of billionaires?” he asked, adding that he views Musk as being “much closer to Russia on this issue” than the U.S. regarding the ongoing conflict.

He added: “I want this thing to end as much as anybody. But he throws this ‘traitor’ word around — at least with regards to me — fairly freely. I don’t think he’s a serious guy, and he hasn’t given this a lot of thought.”

Arizona waits to speak at the state capitol in 2022.

Kelly ditched his Tesla earlier this month to protest Musk’s initial insult and because the DOGE hatchet man is taking a wrecking ball to the nation.

“Every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me just how much damage Donald Trump and Elon Musk are doing to our country, talking about slashing Social Security, cutting health care benefits for poor people, for seniors [and] firing veterans. It’s one bad thing after the next,” he emphasized in a videotaped statement on social media.

He traded the Tesla for a new 2025 Chevy Tahoe Z71.