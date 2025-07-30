Fox News’ Mark Levin shrugs off starvation in Gaza because malnourished Palestinian baby has pre-existing health issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Mark Levin suggested that the widespread famine currently gripping Gaza is being grossly exaggerated, specifically referencing a New York Times story about a malnourished Palestinian child with pre-existing health conditions to make his point.

Levin, a pro-Israel hawk and member of Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Advisory Council, also railed against international leaders accusing Israel of conducting a campaign of starvation in Gaza, complaining that the Israelis shouldn’t be “told you need to feed the enemy while you defeat the enemy” amid a defensive war.

In recent weeks, there has been a sea change both domestically and internationally when it comes to Israel’s war against Gaza. With more and more reports of Palestinian children dying of malnutrition as Israel blocks most food aid from entering the war-torn territory, the Israelis have faced mounting pressure to break the Gaza blockade and agree to a lasting ceasefire.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country would recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel ends the war and “takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza.” Starmer’s declaration – which came amid criticism from within his own party to take a tougher line on Israel – followed French President Emmanuel Macron’s similar proclamation days earlier.

Starmer’s decision sparked fury from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed it “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims” while asserting that the “jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow.”

Fox News host Mark Levin uses a recent update to a New York Times story about malnourished kids in Gaza to cast doubt on the famine. ( Fox News )

At the same time, Netanyahu has extraordinarily denied that Gaza is currently suffering through famine, calling it a “bold faced lie” that Israel is trying to starve the territory. “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza,” he said this week, adding that Israel had “enabled the amount (of aid) required by international law to come in” and that Hamas was stealing the aid.

While Trump has appeared to break from Netanyahu and acknowledged “real starvation” in Gaza, Levin appears willing to back the Israeli prime minister’s position that the famine is largely a fiction that’s been peddled by Hamas propaganda.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on America’s Newsroom, Levin groused about Starmer’s declaration, saying that he’s “sick and tired of these Western Europeans lecturing the state of Israel on how to fight a war.” He also justified Israel’s actions in Gaza by referencing the bombing of Dresden in World War II, as well as the dropping of nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“If you listen to that man and think about what he is asking Israel to do, it’s an impossibility. Have peace in Gaza without Hamas and make sure the people are fed. Well, isn’t that lovely?!” Levin griped. “Exactly what have the Brits done to accomplish that? What have the French done to accomplish that? Everything they are saying and everything they are doing is giving aid and comfort to Hamas, just like they gave aid and comfort to Iran when President Trump decided to deal with Iran.”

At that point, he took issue with the New York Times over its recent story about Gazans dying of starvation after 21 months of conflict with Israel, which featured interviews with Palestinians who are suffering through the prolonged famine.

“The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported more than 40 hunger-related deaths this month, including 16 children, and 111 since the beginning of the war, 81 of them children. The data could not be independently verified,” the Times reported.

The paper also included a photograph of Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, an 18-month-old child who was diagnosed with severe malnutrition, according to his mother. The Times would later add an update from the child’s doctor, who pointed out that he also had pre-existing medical conditions.

“Mohammed, according to his doctor, had pre-existing health problems affecting his brain and his muscle development,” according to the Times. “But his health deteriorated rapidly in recent months as it became increasingly difficult to find food and medical care, and the medical clinic that treated him said he suffers from severe malnutrition.”

Levin, meanwhile, suggested that this updated information about a malnourished child proved that the reports of starvation in Gaza were inflated and overstated.

“You’ve got the New York Times that does a photo of this poor Palestinian kid who is all skin and bones, and they’re basically assigning the responsibility on the starvation in Palestine,” he exclaimed. “Turns out he has cystic fibrosis, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the Israelis!”

The Fox News star continued: “This isn’t the first time that Hamas has done this and that the European newspapers, the New York Times, and the Washington Post run it.”

Levin went on to blast the Washington Post for noting in a recent article that while the Gaza Health Ministry has estimated roughly 60,000 Palestinians have died since the war began, the total is likely an undercount.

“They keep using these Hamas numbers. Then they list thousands of children who have been killed. Who is killing them?!” Levin fumed. “Hamas can surrender tomorrow. Give the Israelis their people back. The bodies of the people they have killed back. It will be over in two seconds! But they don’t do it. Hamas needs this!”

After once again claiming that the numbers of Palestinian casualties are likely inflated, Levin gumbled over the growing international calls for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza to feed the starving citizens in the territory.

“This is the only country in the history of modern warfare that has fed the citizens of its enemy in a time of war,” he said, adding: “They’re fighting a defensive war and they’re being told enough is enough, you need to feed the enemy while you defeat the enemy!”Meanwhile, at the end of Levin’s lengthy rant about Gaza, Fox News anchor Dana Perino appeared to side with her colleague, at least when it came to the New York Times’ story.

“On that New York Times correction, just to point out to everybody the New York Times has tons of followers on its regular [X] account,” she concluded. “When they do a correction, they do it through their PR account, which has only 40,000 views. So, I know you helped amplify that last night.”