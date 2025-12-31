Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host and Trump advisory council member Mark Levin escalated his feud with former colleague Megyn Kelly this week, calling the conservative podcaster a “degenerate bigot” and likening her to one of the followers of infamous white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

The increasingly heated back-and-forth between the pair has become yet another flashpoint in the ongoing MAGA civil war, which has exploded in recent weeks over Tucker Carlson’s chummy interview with Fuentes and far-right provocateur Candace Owens’ increasingly antisemitic conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kelly, meanwhile, has come under fire from Levin and other pro-Israel conservatives over her refusal to denounce Owens and Carlson. Besides standing by Owens as she’s leaned further into anti-Jewish conspiracies with her baseless claims about Kirk’s death, Kelly has also taken credit for setting up a “detente” between the podcaster and Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, who had urged Owens to “stop” peddling her unhinged theories.

After conservative commentator Ben Shapiro accused her of “cowardice” for defending Owens during his appearance at Turning Point USA’s year-end convention, Kelly returned fire by claiming Shapiro and CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss – who amplified Shapiro’s speech – were fomenting antisemitism with their pro-Israeli stance.

“They are making antisemites. Tucker is not making antisemites. They are,” Kelly told Vanity Fair this month.

open image in gallery Levin’s feud with Kelly heated up this week as he brought up her blackface scandal and linked her to Nick Fuentes ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, she turned her attention to Levin last week after he called Pizzagate conspiracist Jack Posobiec a “crackpot” online. Both Kelly and Posobiec accused the Fox News host of anti-Catholic bigotry over his tweet, which was in response to a social media user calling Posobiec “phony” and a “grifter” after he held a rosary aloft before an interview with Kelly.

“I’ll address fully when I’m back on radio. It’s not possible to keep up with the Woke Reich psychos and groyper-bigots like Megyn Kelly on social media,” Levin reacted last week, referencing the followers of Fuentes, who label themselves the “Groyper Army.”

Levin – who has also been engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Carlson for months – got even more personal with Kelly, bringing up her abrupt departure from NBC News following a segment in which she defended blackface.

“Meg Kelly, whose ratings were so bad on NBC she became a laughingstock, was canned for promoting blackface on Halloween,” Levin tweeted. “You see, she was always a degenerate bigot. This is why she’s cool with Candace Owens and Jack Posobiec. This is why she slobbers over Qatarlson. She’s part of the Woke Reich — the queen of the modern Klan. More to come.”

Kelly, meanwhile, returned fire by claiming Levin was perturbed because he hasn’t been able to move up the ladder at Fox News, all while claiming he was the butt of jokes when she was still at the conservative cable giant.

“You’re just upset bc I’m not afraid of you or your baseless slurs,” she clapped back. “You’re an old, irrelevant, bitter, angry man who could never make it in the Fox News primetime. We used to laugh at you there for your red-faced tantrums over … everything.”

open image in gallery Kelly returned fire at Levin, calling him an ‘old, irrelevant, bitter, angry man’ ( YouTube/Megyn Kelly )

Of course, Levin wasn’t going to leave it at that, taking things several steps further with his retort.

“Meg, you said you loved me from afar, remember? You’re a stalker, you said. Now, public tantrum after public tantrum. And not just with me. With too many others to count,” he posted on X.

“They call you Grandma Groyper. Why? Because you’re a bigot. A wannabe college influencer. You’re humiliating yourself,” he continued about the 55-year-old Kelly. “A slow but steady burn. Everyone sees it but you. You drop the f- bomb in every other sentence because you think it’s edgy and cool. You’re neither. And since you raised it, you failed on cable and network TV. Hence, look what you’ve become.”

As for Kelly’s claims that he was angered that he was hosting on the weekends, Levin – who also hosts a syndicated conservative talk radio show – said “I’m doing exactly what I want to do” and that he was “recruited” by Fox News.

“Your Sunday show on NBC was canceled in less than a year. NBC tried you in primetime weekday mornings. And that didn’t work, either. Then the black face debacle,” he added. “You are the company you keep. Look at yours. Owens, Carlson, Posobiec, and on and on.”