Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers

The Missouri Supreme Court has put a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 February 2022 21:08
Racial Injustice St. Louis Couple
Racial Injustice St. Louis Couple
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

The court suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskeys law licenses but delayed the suspension and put the two on probation for a year. The order means the couple can still practice, but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.

Mark McCloskey said Tuesday that he was disappointed by the ruling but happy the court chose to put the couple on probation, rather than suspend their licenses.

He and his wife will comply with the order, McCloskey said, but he plans to consult with his attorney about the possibility of taking the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

McCloskey, who is among several Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate, told The Associated Press he never expected the couple to be accused of moral turpitude before the state Supreme Court “for doing what we thought was right.”

Recommended

“I think the reason why we were asked to be suspended had more to do with politics than anything else," McCloskey said. “But we respect the Supreme Court's opinion, although we disagree ... We will comply 100% with the orders."

In a previous court filing seeking the suspension, Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited the McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter with protesters. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers.

The McCloskeys have said they felt threatened by the protesters who walked onto their private street during global protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol.

The pair received national attention after the confrontation, including from former President Donald Trump and other Republican conservative leaders. Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons pardoned them last year.

Noting that support, McCloskey said he doesn't expect the probation to affect his Senate campaign.

“The folks that support me know what I did, why I did it and support me for having done it,” he said.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Pratzel’s motion said that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”

The judges agreed, writing that the couple “committed a misdemeanor offense involving moral turpitude” and should be disciplined.

Recommended

———

Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City contributed to this report

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in