Explosive text messages received by Mark Meadows from Republican lawmakers, Donald Trump’s family, and even Fox News hosts on 6 January were revealed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots on Monday.

All of them urged Mr Meadows to get the former president to call for the rioters to stop the siege on the Capitol building.

The committee released the texts sent to the former White House chief of staff during the day amid the insurrection. These text messages were not covered by any claim of privilege, several members of the committee noted.

Mr Meadows has refused to testify and is hence accused by the House select committee of obstructing the investigation. The committee has recommended that Mr Meadows be prosecuted.

Republican Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chairperson, said the messages served as evidence of Mr Trump’s “supreme dereliction of duty”.

Ms Cheney said the texts were sent to the former chief of staff in real time as the events of the day unfolded. She said: “These text messages leave no doubt. The White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol.”

A text from an unidentified lawmaker to Mr Meadows said that former vice president Mike Pence “should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

Another text message released by the committee read: “We are under siege here at the Capitol.”

Ms Cheney also read out texts from Fox News hosts and Mr Trump’s children.

She said: “As the violence continued, one of the president’s sons texts Mr Meadows. ‘He’s got to condemn this s*** ASAP. The capitol police tweet is not enough,’ Donald Trump Jr texted.”

To this, Mr Meadows replied: “I am pushing it hard. I agree.”

Ms Cheney continued: “Donald Trump Jr texted again and again, urging action by the president. ‘We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far. And gotten out of hand.’”

She then added that “hours passed” without the former president taking necessary action.