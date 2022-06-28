White House chief of staffMark Meadows predicted to one of his own aides that things would get “real, real bad” on January , suggesting that the Trump team knew that their supporters planned to storm the Capitol or commit violence days before the attack on Jan 6.

Mr Meadows’s aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Mr Meadows told her his fears directly after she told him that Rudy Giuliani had informed her that then-President Donald Trump was planning to go and join his supporters at the US Capitol after his speech on the day of the riot.

"Are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day," Mr Giuliani told Ms Hutchinson, she testified. “The president is going to be there...with the senators. He’s going to look strong.”

Afterwards, she told the committee, she felt real fear about the violence that was about to unfold on Jan 6.

"That evening was the first moment that I remember feeling scared and nervous about what could happen on Jan 6. I had a deeper concern with what was happening with the planning aspect,” she told lawmakers.

The former White House aide, who served as a liason between the office and Capitol Hill, went on to detail to lawmakers how Donald Trump openly explained that he didn’t “f**** care” after he was informed that his supporters in the city and around the Capitol had guns, knives, clubs, and even AR-15s which are totally banned from private ownership in the District of Columbia.

The shocking testimony is the first real look from a White House official detailing that Donald Trump and his allies knew specifically that his fans planned to commit violence against their political enemies in an attempt to overturn the election, and were moving forward with their plans and attempts to do so anyway.