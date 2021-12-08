Mark Meadows files lawsuit against Capitol riot committee

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection from enforcing subpoenas against him.

Mr Meadows on Friday in US District of Court for the District of Columbia against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, and the other eight members committee members.

The lawsuit seeks to “invalidate and prohibit the enforcement of two overly broad and unduly burdensome subpoenas ... issued in whole or part without legal authority in violation of the Constitution and laws of the United States”.

“The Select Committee acts absent any valid legislative power and threatens to violate longstanding principles of executive privilege and immunity that are of constitutional origin and dimension. Without intervention by this Court, Mr. Meadows faces the harm of both being illegally coerced into violating the Constitution and having a third party involuntarily violate Mr. Meadows rights and the requirements of relevant laws governing records of electronic communications. Only this Court can prevent these grave harms,” Meadows attorney George Terwilliger wrote in the complaint.

Mr Meadows’ lawsuit comes just hours after Mr Thompson sent a letter to his attorney which informed the former North Carolina congressman that the select committee would begin the process of seeking criminal contempt of Congress charges against their former colleague after he failed to appear for a Wednesday deposition.

“There is no legitimate legal basis for Mr. Meadows to refuse to cooperate with the Select Committee and answer questions about the documents he produced, the personal devices and accounts he used, the events he wrote about in his newly released book, and, among other things, his other public statements,” Mr Thompson said in the letter. “The Select Committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution.”

The Mississippi Democrat also took issue with Mr Meadows’ decision to discuss conversations with former president Donald Trump in his new book, The Chief’s Chief, while refusing to answer questions about them from the committee on the grounds that they are shielded by executive privilege.

“That he would sell his telling of the facts of that day while denying a congressional committee the opportunity to ask him about the attack on our Capitol marks an historic and aggressive defiance of Congress,” Mr Thompson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available