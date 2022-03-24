Prosecutor who quit Trump investigation says ‘no doubt’ he was guilty of crimes

A top prosecutor who was part of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former president Donald Trump has said in his resignation letter that he believed the former president was “guilty of numerous felony violations.”

Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz submitted his resignation last month and told district attorney Alvin Bragg there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr Trump‘s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the letter published by the New York Times.

“His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people,” Mr Pomerantz wrote.

“The team that has been investigating Mr Trump harbours no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did.”

The resignation from Mr Pomerantz and the top prosecutor Carey Dunne last month came after Mr Bragg expressed apprehension about moving forward with Mr Trump’s case.

Referring to the move as “misguided and completely contrary to the public interest”, Mr Pomerantz wrote: “...I and others have advised you that we have evidence sufficient to establish Mr Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and we believe that the prosecution would prevail if charges were brought and the matter were tried to an impartial jury.”

“No case is perfect. Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”

He warned that not proceeding in this case would “doom” future efforts at prosecuting Mr Trump in related cases.

Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Mr Bragg, said in a statement on Wednesday night that the investigation into Mr Trump’s case is continuing and that a “team of experienced prosecutors is working every day to follow the facts and the law. There is nothing we can or should say at this juncture about an ongoing investigation.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the former president for misleading lenders or tax authorities about the value of its properties.