North Carolina Lituetant Governor Mark Robinson spent Friday evening at the hospital being treated for second-degree burns that he obtained during an incident at a campaign event.

Robinson, who is currently running for governor, was campaigning at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mount Airy, NC when he was injured, spokesperson Mike Lonergan said.

It is unclear what happened exactly but Robinson was brought to Northern Regional Hospital to have the second-degree burns treated. It is not known at this time on which part of his body Robinson suffered the burns.

Lonergan told reporters Robinson “is in good spirits and “appreciated the outpouring of well wishes.”

The Lt. Governor will return to the campaign trail Saturday morning “as scheduled”, Lonergan said. He has four stops scheduled for Saturday.

The Independent has asked Robinson’s office for additional comment.

North Carolina Lituetant Governor Mark Robinson suffered second-degree burns during a campaign stop at at truck show ( REUTERS )

Robinson, who recently found himself at the center of a public scandal, is currently running against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Stein to replace North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Robinson’s campaign has hit a bit of a hiccup since the scandal.

Earlier this month, a CNN investigation accused Robinson of posting racist and sexual comments on a pornography website called Nude Africa. The investigation claimed it linked Robinson through an email address and screen name to find the comments.

The shocking comments showed the user calling themselves a “black NAZI” and asserting they would like to own slaves. Additionally, the commenter described vulgar and graphic comments about their sexual habits, according to CNN.

Robinson has denied making the comments and said he has hired a law firm to investigate the matter.

But still, Republicans have sought to distance themselves from Robinson in the wake of the report. Former president Donald Trump declined to mention Robinsons’s campaign while rallying in North Carolina and on Thursday told reporters he “didn’t know the situation” when asked if he would condemn Robinson.

A dozen of Robinson’s staff members, both on campaign or within his office, have resigned.