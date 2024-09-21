Lewd posts reportedly made by Mark Robinson removed from porn site

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Lewd and bizarre posts by North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson have been removed from the porn site Nude Africa following a CNN report outlining the offensive comments made by the Republican gubernatorial nominee between 2008 and 2012.

Robinson has rejected all responsibility for the comments, which were posted before he went into politics. His comments, which were removed on Thursday, go against his public positions on matters including reproductive and trans rights.

Robinson shared his full name on the porn site and was a frequent user of its message board, according to the bombshell CNN Report. He also used an email address on the site that he used on a number of other sites for years. He also used the username, “minisoldr”, on other websites. CNN matched the “minisoldr” account to a large number of biographical details shared by Robinson.

He wrote on the site about “peeping” on women in public gym showers when he was 14.

“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” he wrote on Nude Africa, according to CNN.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f****** hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote in separate comments on the site. He has a history of anti-trans rhetoric.

Republican candidate for North Carolina Governor and current North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson gestures as he attends a campaign event in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 14. Posts he repeatedly made on a porn site have now been deleted. ( REUTERS )

In his online comments, Robinson repeatedly attacked Martin Luther King Jr, including when a new monument was put in place in Washington, DC.

“Get that f****** commie bastard off the National Mall!” he wrote at the time.

One user accused the gubernatorial candidate of being a white supremacist.

“I’m not in the KKK. They don’t let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!” he wrote.

Robinson wrote “I’m a Black NAZI!” on a forum discussing Black Republicans.

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” he wrote in a separate post.

“I’d take Hitler over any of the s*** that’s in Washington right now!” he wrote in March 2012.

In October 2011, he called Martin Luther King Jr “worse than a maggot” and a “huckster.”

Former President Donald Trump, who campaigned in North Carolina without Robinson on Saturday, has previously heaped praise on the gubernatorial candidate, calling him Martin Luther King “on steroids.” Robinson, who previously received Trump’s endorsement, is set to appear at a rally in Fayetteville later on Saturday, without Trump.

Robinson is running against the Democratic nominee for governor Josh Stein to replace Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

The Republican faced calls to leave the race after the CNN revelations but a deadline to remove him from the ballot came and went on Thursday night.

North Carolina is a battleground state targeted by both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The last Democrat to win the state on the presidential level was former president Barack Obama in 2008.

The Harris campaign moved fast to try to link Trump to Robinson after the CNN revelations, sharing footage on social media of Trump praising his fellow Republican.

Robinson is seen on stage with Donald Trump in 2022. The Harris campaign moved fast to try to link Trump to Robinson after the CNN revelations, sharing footage on social media of Trump praising his fellow Republican. ( Getty Images )

In a statement to news outlets on Thursday, the Trump campaign didn’t address the allegations against Robinson.

“President Trump’s campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving this country. North Carolina is an [sic] vital part of that plan,” a spokesperson said. “We are confident that as voters compare the Trump record of a strong economy, low inflation, a secure border, and safe streets, with the failures of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State once again. We will not take our eye off the ball.”

The lieutenant governor denied making the comments when speaking to CNN on Thursday.

“This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me,” he said. “I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”

He told CNN that the issues the residents of his state face are more important than “tabloid trash” as he began attacking his Democratic opponent.

“We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race,” he told the network.

He has also attempted to blame artificial intelligence for making the posts.