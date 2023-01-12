Biden to host Netherlands' Rutte for White House talks

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on Tuesday for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in announcing the meeting called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.”

The Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spending $1 billion more.

Kirby said the two leaders also plan to discuss the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.

Biden hosted the inaugural democracy summit in December 2021, which the administration billed as the start of a global conversation about how best to halt the backsliding of democracy.