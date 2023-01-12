Biden to host Netherlands' Rutte for White House talks

Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Thursday 12 January 2023 21:17
President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on Tuesday for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in announcing the meeting called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.”

The Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spending $1 billion more.

Kirby said the two leaders also plan to discuss the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.

Biden hosted the inaugural democracy summit in December 2021, which the administration billed as the start of a global conversation about how best to halt the backsliding of democracy.

