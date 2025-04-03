Mark Zuckerberg finally revealed as mystery cash buyer of a $23 million D.C. mansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly the mystery all-cash buyer behind the purchase of a $23 million mansion a short drive from Donald Trump’s Oval Office, according to a new report.

Residents of Washington D.C.’s Woodland Normanstone neighborhood have been curious about who purchased the 15,000 square-foot mansion, and noted an uptick in activity at the home on Monday. That's the same day that flight tracking software clocked Zuckerberg's private jet landing at Dulles Airport.

Now, Politico Magazine has confirmed via a Meta spokesperson that the buyer is in fact, the company’s CEO.

“Mark and Priscilla have purchased a home in D.C., which will allow Mark to spend more time there as Meta continues the work on policy issues related to American technology leadership,” the spokesperson said.

The Meta CEO reportedly paid for the red brick modern farmhouse-style house, which is a 12-minute drive from the White House, in cash.

Zuckerberg also has homes in Palo Alto, California, Lake Tahoe, and Hawaii, among other locations. Meta said in its statement that Zuckerberg owning a private home is safer and more convenient for him as he plans to spend more time in the nation's capital.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has purchased a $23 million mansion in an upscale Washington, DC neighborhood ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tom Daley, a Washington, DC real estate expert, told Politico Magazine that he thinks Donald Trump has made it clear he likes face time, and that Zuckerberg has gotten the message.

“It’s the ultimate bow to the man in the White House. To me, it’s a little reminiscent of when the Trump Hotel was the Trump Hotel," he told the magazine. "He notices who’s there. It’s an easy way to say, ‘Hey, we’re with ya. Here we are.’ I’m sure he takes it as the ultimate compliment.”

Zuckerberg isn't the first billionaire CEO to plant a flag in the District.

Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns a $23 million property in the Kalorama neighborhood. He bought that house in 2016. In 2021, the co-founder of PayPal and conservative cash dispenser Peter Thiel bought his own mansion in Zuckerberg's new neighborhood for $13 million.

But there's been a clear trend over the last year of the super-wealthy executives moving into Washington, D.C.

Former Google CEo Eric Schmidt paid $15 million for a home in Georgetown where Jacqueline Kennedy once lived, and PayPal co-founder David Sacks — now serving as the White House's crypto and AI adviser — bought a penthouse in northwest DC for $10.3 million in the same period.

Across the river in Virginia, Jeff Skoll, a former eBay executive, spent $17 million to obtain a pair of suburban homes he reportedly hopes to turn into his own compound.

The big money executives are moving into the DMV at a time when many of the region's residents — those who worked federal jobs or for federal contractors — are scrambling to figure out how to pay rent.

The work of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has led to tens of thousands of federal workers and contractors either out of work or unsure if they're going to have jobs heading into the spring. Many of those workers live in or around Washington, D.C.