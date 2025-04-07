GOP senator believes there would be less ‘fake news’ if violence were used against reporters
Oklahoma’ Sen. Markwayne Mullin began his diatribe by alluding to the historical shooting of Kentucky Congressman William Taulbee by news reporter Charles Kincaid in 1890
A GOP senator insinuated there would be less “fake news” in the world if people were allowed to use violence against reporters.
Oklahoma’s Sen. Markwayne Mullin posted a video on X Saturday from inside the U.S. Capitol. In the clip, he recounted the shooting of Kentucky Congressman William Taulbee by a news reporter in 1890.
“There's a lot we can say about reporters of the stories they write, but I bet they would write a lot less false stories — as President Trump says, 'fake news' — if we could still handle our differences that way," Mullin is heard saying in the clip.
Mullin spoke of an incident involving Charles Kincaid, a congressional reporter for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Louisville Times, and Congressman Taulbee.
Both men had traded blows since 1887— after Kincaid published a story implicating Taulbee in an extramarital affair.
The controversial video came just hours after the Senate drafted a rushed budget framework to cement Trump’s vision of tax cuts, border security funding, energy policy, and new military spending in “one big, beautiful bill,” as Politico reported.
Shortly after posting the nearly two-minute video, The Oklahoman ran a story on his comments—a move that evidently rattled the senator, prompting a fiery response.
“While you’re at it, don’t forget I also JOKED about bringing back caning to settle political disputes,” Mullin wrote.
He then thanked the newspaper for watching his videos before launching another attack.
“Imagine being a newspaper *this* out of touch with Oklahoma,” he stated Sunday.
The pro-life father of six, including three adopted children, called out Senators and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for a “lack of qualifications” earlier in the year, stating:
“You guys aren’t any more qualified to be the Senator than I’m qualified to be the Senator. Except we’re lucky enough to be here,” he told the Senate.
He went on to attack and accuse several members of the house for making mistakes, including “turning up drunk to vote” and “cheating on their wives.”
Mullin then asked Hegseth to tell him something “about your wife that you love.”
The senator was sworn into office in January 2023.
The Independent contacted Mullin’s Office for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments