US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh leaving Biden administration amid offers to lead NHL Players’ Association

Reported departure plans come as labour issues continue at West Coast ports

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 07 February 2023 18:13
Biden says railroad deal is 'a big win for America'

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh plans to depart the Biden administration, making him the first cabinet-level official to leave the White House this term, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision.

Mr Walsh has reportedly been offered a role leading the National Hockey League Players’ Association, a labour organisation which represents the NHL’s athletes in the US and Canada.

The Independent has contacted the Department of Labor and the NHLPA for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

