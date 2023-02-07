Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh plans to depart the Biden administration, making him the first cabinet-level official to leave the White House this term, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision.

Mr Walsh has reportedly been offered a role leading the National Hockey League Players’ Association, a labour organisation which represents the NHL’s athletes in the US and Canada.

The Independent has contacted the Department of Labor and the NHLPA for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.