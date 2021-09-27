Mary Cheney responds to sister Liz admitting she was wrong on gay marriage

Mary Cheney has said she’s “proud” of her sister, Representative Liz Cheney, for admitting she had been wrong to oppose same-sex marriage in the past.

On Sunday, Liz Cheney told an interviewer on CBS News’ 60 Minutes that she’d changed her mind about the issue, adding she had been “wrong.”

She also revealed that she and her sister, Mary, who has been married to wife Heather Poe since 2012, had healed their rift over her former stance.

Mary Cheney wrote on Facebook : “I love my sister very much and am so proud of her. It took a ton of courage to admit that she was wrong back in 2013 when she opposed marriage equality.” She added: “That is something few politicians would ever do. I have nothing but respect and admiration for the strength of character she continues to show on a daily basis.”

Mary Cheney seemingly couldn’t help but jokingly add: “And as her sister – I have one more thing that I just have to say... I told you so.”

The issue of same-sex marriage famously caused a family feud among the Cheneys. Liz Cheney split with her family in 2013 by opposing gay marriage ahead of a failed Senate bid. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, voiced his support for same-sex marriage in 2009.

Liz Cheney’s objections caused a falling out with her sister. Mary Cheney’s spouse, Heather Poe, wrote on Facebook at the time that Liz Cheney’s position was offensive adding: “I always thought freedom meant freedom for EVERYONE.”

In Sunday’s interview, Liz Cheney said her opposition to gay marriage was a mistake.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” she said. “It’s a very personal issue — and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation ... Freedom means freedom for everybody.”