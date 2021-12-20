Former president Donald Trump’s niece is afraid that he will not stop his efforts to remain the leader of the Republican Party and regain the US presidency.

On Sunday, Mary Trump was asked about the former president’s remarks during the “history tour” in Houston the previous day, where he once again claimed that he sent 10,000 troops to the Capitol during the 6 January riots.

The 56-year-old psychologist told MSNBC’s Alex Witt that her uncle was being given an opportunity to “muddy the waters” and he was focused on becoming the president once again.

“There is no bottom here and he’s very mindful that he is being given an opportunity to continue to muddy the waters and quite honestly rewrite history, which is an incredibly dangerous moment for this country,” said Ms Trump.

“He’s not doing it for any other reason than that he believes it will allow him to continue to stay the leader of the Republican Party and maybe even regain power in this country,” she added.

When Witt asked her about the former president’s claims that there was "love in that crowd" at the Stop the Steal rally before the Capitol riot, Ms Trump said she doesn’t believe he “understands” love.

“I think he doesn’t understand what that word means, honestly,” Ms Trump said. “And I’m not kidding. I really do not believe that Donald Trump understands what love is, what it feels like to love somebody or to be loved.

“Because nobody who does understand that concept could possibly equate the violence, the vitriol, the racism, the anti-American sentiments that were expressed on January 6th during that violent insurrection could possibly confuse it with anything resembling love,” she added.

She also called Mr Trump’s “history tour”—a series of rallies with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly—a “failure” adding that small crowds mean the former president’s popularity is becoming "increasingly irrelevant”.

“We saw what a miserable failure his rally was with Bill O’Reilly because people had to pay to go and obviously that’s not something a lot of people were willing to do,” she said.

Ms Trump has been a strong critic of her uncle and his family from the beginning of his presidency. She also wrote a book in 2020 titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which sold nearly one million copies on the day of its release.