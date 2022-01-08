Mary Trump, the niece of former US president Donald Trump and author of a best-selling memoir about the Trump family, has reportedly paid $7m for an apartment in Soho, New York City.

The luxury building at 565 Broome was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Italian architect Renzo Piano, and the unit is about 2,250-square-foot with three bedrooms, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The project was developed by Italian real-estate firm Bizzi & Partners Development with Aronov Development and Halpern Real Estate Ventures.

The building’s amenities reportedly include a 24-hour concierge and attended lobby, a private gated driveway and entrance with automated parking, a 55-foot (17 metre) indoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and spa with sauna and steam rooms.

Ms Trump, who wrote a book in 2020 titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man that sold nearly one million copies on the day of its release, has been an outspoken critic of her estranged relative.

When the book was released in July 2020, the former president had tweeted that Mary Trump was “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me.”

In her latest book, The Reckoning, which was out in August 2021, the 56-year-old psychologist examined the Trump administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic when the US was “so vulnerable” and when democracy “was on the brink – the American experiment was on the edge of failure”.

Following the release of her new book, Ms Trump said in interviews that it’s time for the media to start describing the Republican Party and the former president as “fascist”.

“Still arguing about whether or not to call Donald a fascist is the new version of the media’s years-long struggle to figure out if they should call his lies lies,” the psychologist says in the book.