Mary Trump predicts January 6 hearings will erode former president’s GOP support

Mary Trump, the bestselling author and niece to former President Donald Trump, predicted that the upcoming televised hearings by the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection will cause a portion of Mr Trump’s supporters to sour on him as a candidate in the 2024 election.

Ms Trump, a clinical psychologist whose book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man shed light on the family dysfunction that shaped and moulded the twice-impeached ex-president’s personality, made the prediction in an interview with The Independent last week when asked if she thought the select committee’s hearings would impact her uncle’s mental state.

“I'm not entirely sure that [hearings] have a direct impact on him because he's so insulated,” she said. “But it will certainly start to peel people away from him – not the cult, but the 74 million people who voted for him weren’t all in the cult, they just don’t pay attention.”

“There are plenty of people out there who really, if they're just watching Fox News, they don't really know what happened. But ... if hearings are televised on a regular basis, then it's very it's going to become very hard for a lot of people to continue to be shielded from that those truths,” she added.

Ms Trump also told The Independent she was “quite impressed” by the committee’s presentation at a business meeting late last year, during which members unveiled text messages that had been produced by Mark Meadows, the former president’s ex-White House chief of staff.

She also called the select committee’s revelations “incredibly compelling” and said she was “incredibly impressed” by the members’ professionalism.